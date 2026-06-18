Key sectors behind Kazakhstan’s 6.5% GDP growth in 2025 revealed

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Kazakhstan observes rise in key macroeconomic indicators in 2025, Qazinform News Agency reported.

According to Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev, the country’s economic growth was driven by key sectors of real economy.

“Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 6.5% in 2025. The main contributors to this growth were the transport, construction, mining, and trade sectors,” he said at a Senate session.

The minister noted that the budget system ended the year with execution close to the target.

"Republican budget revenues totaled 21.4 trillion tenge, or 99% of the planned amount. Overall, revenues fell short of the target by 336 billion tenge," Madi Takiyev said.