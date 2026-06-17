® Azercell supports RobotChallenge Azerbaijan 2026

A total of 36 teams secured top three placements in the competition

The national stage of the RobotChallenge Azerbaijan 2026, held with the support of Azercell and in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has successfully concluded. One of the world’s leading robotics competitions served as a significant platform for promoting STEAM education, advancing engineering and innovation skills among young people, and contributing to the development of Azerbaijan’s innovation ecosystem.

The competition brought together more than 600 participants representing over 200 teams from across Azerbaijan and several other countries. The opening ceremony took place with the participation of Indira Hajiyeva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sona Abbasova, Director of the Corporate Communications Department at “Azercell Telecom” LLC, as well as representatives of the public and private sectors, educational institutions, and the technology ecosystem.

Addressing the participants, Sona Abbasova emphasized the importance of supporting and nurturing young talent in innovation and engineering. Sona Abbasova noted that Azercell remains committed to initiatives that strengthen digital competencies and foster the next generation of technology leaders and innovators.

Over the course of the competition, participants showcased their technical expertise, creativity, and problem-solving skills across a range of categories, presenting innovative robotics and technology solutions. Dynamic competitions and innovative technology projects generated significant interest among visitors throughout the event.

According to the final results, winners were selected across seven main categories and five subcategories. A total of 36 teams received awards, including 12 first-place, 12 second-place, and 12 third-place winners. The judging panel highly commended the participants for their innovative solutions, technical excellence, and strong performance throughout the competition.

The winners of the national stage have earned the opportunity to represent Azerbaijan at the international RobotChallenge final, which will be held in China.