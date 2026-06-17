Azerbaijan and Guinea explore trade and investment cooperation

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, met with Ismael Nabe, Guinea’s Minister of Planning, International Cooperation and Development, and Facinet Sylla, Minister of Infrastructure, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of bilateral economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Guinea.

The parties discussed the expansion of the legal framework governing economic relations and explored opportunities for strengthening business partnerships.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on economic cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Planning, International Cooperation and Development of the Republic of Guinea.

The document is expected to make a significant contribution to expanding cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, and technology, while also supporting sustainable and inclusive development initiatives.