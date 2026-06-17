Kazakh tourism representatives brief azerbaijani partners on Shymkent’s Tourism Potential

Shymkent, June 17, AZERTAC

A meeting with representatives of the tourism industry was held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

The meeting featured presentations on the city's tourism potential, main attractions, and prospects for the development of international cooperation in the field of tourism.

Delivering opening remarks, Beksultan Adilkhanov, Head of the Department of Tourism, External Relations and Creative Industry of Shymkent, noted that Shymkent is one of the cities where tourists can gain a deeper understanding of the ethnology, national traditions, and rich cultural heritage of the Kazakh people.

“In 2018, Shymkent received the status of a city of national importance, which marked a significant milestone in its development. One of the city's main advantages lies in its favorable geographical location,” Beksultan Adilkhanov said.

He also highlighted the hospitality of Shymkent residents, its favorable climate, and the rich culinary diversity of the region.

Yerzhan Orynbasar, Manager of the Visit Shymkent Tourism Information Center, underlined that the opening of a new air connection between Shymkent and Baku would be an important step in the development of bilateral relations.

According to him, Baku has long established itself as a venue for world-class events, from Formula 1 races to major international forums.

Yerzhan Orynbasar also emphasized the importance of the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the world's first and largest space launch center, located a few hours' drive from Shymkent.

The event also featured the screening of a video showcasing Shymkent's rich historical and cultural heritage, modern attractions, picturesque natural landscapes, and extensive tourism opportunities.