Conference on Circular Green Tourism in CICA countries kicks off in Baku

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

A conference on “Circular Green Tourism in the CICA Countries,” jointly organized by the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency and the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), commenced in Baku on June 23.

The conference brings together the CICA Secretariat and delegations from CICA member states, including Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, Mongolia, India, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Iraq, Iran, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, and Palestine.

The event will address the establishment of tourism villages, support for local initiatives, grant and training programs, as well as the creation of new opportunities for local communities through investment in nature-based tourism products.