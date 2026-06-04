Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities promoted in China

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), alongside with 10 local tourism industry representatives, attended the event titled "China-Azerbaijan Tourism Dialogue" organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, the International Exchange and Cooperation Bureau, and the World Tourism Alliance.

The office aims to promote Azerbaijan's tourism potential, enhance cooperation with the Chinese tourism industry, raise awareness of Azerbaijan's tourism products and unique travel opportunities, as well as expand Azerbaijan's promotional activities in the Chinese market.

In January-April of 2026, the number of people visiting Azerbaijan from China increased by 9.5 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 14,303 people.