Familiarization trip to Azerbaijan organized for Pakistani tour operators

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board has organized a familiarization trip to Azerbaijan for representatives of 10 leading tourism companies from Pakistan.

The visit aims to showcase Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, key tourism products, and hospitality sector.

During the trip, participants visited Baku and the districts of Shabran, Guba, and Gusar, where they explored Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, natural attractions, and leisure opportunities.

A B2B networking event was also held on June 12, bringing together representatives of Pakistani tourism companies and around 50 stakeholders from Azerbaijan’s tourism industry for business-to-business meetings.

In 2025, the number of visitors arriving in Azerbaijan from Pakistan increased by 13 percent year-on-year, reaching 91,043. Currently, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) operates direct flights between Baku and Lahore and Islamabad, while Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Airblue offer direct flights between Lahore and Baku.