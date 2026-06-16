Azerbaijan Tourism Board joins "WiT Phocuswright Middle East" event in Barcelona

Baku, June 15, AZERTAC

On June 15, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) participated in the "WiT Phocuswright Middle East" event held in Barcelona, Spain.

The event, which brought together leading representatives of the global tourism industry and innovation leaders, featured discussions on the sector’s development trends, market dynamics, and future prospects.

Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, attended the panel discussions and shared his views on global tourism experiences, Azerbaijan's position as a tourism destination, and the development directions of tourism in the country.

The event featured an exchange of views on topics such as destination positioning, regional tourism dynamics, data-based decision-making approaches, and the role of sociological factors in tourism development.

The WiT Phocuswright Middle East is considered one of the leading international platforms for discussions on the future of the tourism industry and the role of the Middle East region in the global tourism ecosystem.