Kyrgyzstan, WB expand cooperation on environment and climate

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank (WB) discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in environmental protection, climate policy, and mountain development, Kabar reported.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic, Akyl Toktobaev met with Guangzhe Chen, WB Group Vice President for the Planet.

During the meeting, the minister expressed gratitude to WB for its support of the Air Quality Improvement Project (AQIP) in Kyrgyzstan.

It was noted that the project includes modernizing the national air quality monitoring system, strengthening environmental control, implementing urban greening measures, and introducing clean heating technologies.

Particular attention was paid to the international mountain agenda. The Kyrgyz side reported on preparations for the Second Global Mountain Summit "Bishkek+25," scheduled for 2027, and on the promotion of an initiative to create international mechanisms to support the sustainable development of mountainous countries.

During the meeting, they discussed new areas of cooperation, including the development of geoparks and sustainable ecotourism. Akyl Toktobaev emphasized that geoparks are viewed as an effective tool for preserving natural and geological heritage, attracting investment, creating new jobs, and promoting sustainable regional development.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their interest in further strengthening their strategic partnership and expanding cooperation on climate resilience, environmental protection, mountain development, and promoting a green economy.