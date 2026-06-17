China’s FM Wang Yi urges concrete implementation of Iran-US memorandum

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

During a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that a glimmer of peace has emerged in the United States-Iran conflict, and the next crucial step is for all parties to translate their commitments into concrete action and to remove disruption from all sides, China Daily reported.

China welcomes Iran and the US reaching agreement on the memorandum of understanding for the first stage of negotiations, Wang noted, adding that facts have shown that force and power politics cannot solve problems, and that dialogue and negotiation are the right choice.

The issue of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz should be properly handled to respond prudently to the common concerns of the international community, he said.

Wang also expressed China's support for Iran in improving relations with regional countries and exploring the joint building of a regional security architecture.

Araghchi briefed Wang on relevant details of the agreement on the memorandum of understanding for the first stage of negotiations, and sincerely thanked China for its positive role in promoting the negotiations and facilitating the agreement.

He said the memorandum should be effectively implemented, including a halt to Israel's military operations against Lebanon.

Iran has always viewed its relations with China from a strategic height, he added, expressing hope that the two sides will further enhance mutual trust, deepen cooperation in various fields and jointly advance their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Wang said that as a comprehensive strategic partner, China has always supported Iran's reasonable and legitimate claims, its efforts to safeguard sovereignty and security, the mediation efforts by Pakistan and the international community, and has worked in its own way to promote peace and facilitate talks.

China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Iran, consolidate and deepen bilateral ties, and continue contributing to the maintenance and promotion of regional peace and stability, Wang added.