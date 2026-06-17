Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan has provided development support to 51 OIC countries

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

“Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires not only access to financial resources but also stronger institutional capacity to ensure their effective use,” said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev during a session held as part of the 51st Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

Rafiyev noted that Azerbaijan has provided development support to 51 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He stressed that financing alone is not sufficient, emphasizing that Azerbaijan offers broad financial, technical, and capacity-building assistance to least developed countries, African nations, and OIC member states.

He added that investing in digital transformation and institutional capacity is essential for improving services, strengthening resilience, and ensuring sustainable long-term development.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue to promote practical cooperation, strengthen partnerships, and advance solutions that contribute to resilience and sustainable development.