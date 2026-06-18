Indonesia secures US$17 bln AIIB funding for development

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Indonesia has secured US$17 billion in funding from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to support national development projects during the 2025-2029 period, according to Antara.

The funding commitment was one of the main outcomes of a bilateral meeting between Indonesian Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and AIIB leaders in Beijing, China, on Wednesday.

"It is a very significant contribution to the financing of development projects in Indonesia," Purbaya said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The financing forms part of the Multi-Year Rolling Pipeline framework agreed upon with AIIB.

Apart from the financing commitment, AIIB also expressed interest in expanding its presence in Indonesia.

The multilateral lender is considering opening a representative office in Jakarta to strengthen cooperation and improve coordination in implementing AIIB-supported projects.

"AIIB is also interested in establishing a representative office in Jakarta. We certainly welcome the initiative, and I hope the office can be operational by June next year," Purbaya said.

He said AIIB continues to show strong confidence in Indonesia's fiscal condition.

According to the minister, the institution has no concerns about Indonesia's fiscal management or future economic prospects.

"They are confident in our credibility and fiscal creativity," he said.

Purbaya noted that the outcome of the meeting reflects continued confidence among international financial institutions in Indonesia's economic prospects and the sustainability of the government's fiscal policies.