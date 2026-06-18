9th Mongolia–U.S. Land Forces talks open in Ulaanbaatar

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

The ninth regular consultative meeting between the Land Forces Command of the Mongolian Armed Forces and the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) opened in Ulaanbaatar, according to Montsame.

The meeting, which is held alternately in the two countries, is being hosted by Mongolia this year.

Attending the opening ceremony were Major General Giles J.S. Cornelia, Deputy Commanding General- Strategy and Plans for the U.S. Army Pacific, and Brigadier General Buyandelger Tseveenkhuu, Chief of Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces Land Forces. The two officials highlighted the importance of bilateral defense relations and military cooperation in their remarks.

In addition to representatives of the two countries' land forces, the consultations are being attended by officials from the U.S. Embassy in Mongolia, led by Defense Attaché Lieutenant Colonel J. Malloy.

The meeting, which plays an important role in strengthening trust and cooperation between the defense sectors of Mongolia and the United States, will continue from June 17 to 19.