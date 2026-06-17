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ITFC CEO: We are witnessing the development of Islamic Finance in Azerbaijan

ITFC CEO: We are witnessing the development of Islamic Finance in Azerbaijan

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

“We are witnessing the development of Islamic finance in Azerbaijan,” said Adeeb Y. Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), during his speech at the 20th IsDB Global Forum on Islamic Finance, held as part of the Islamic Development Bank Group’s 51st Annual Meetings.

He noted that he is greatly inspired by the positive momentum surrounding the expansion of Islamic finance in Azerbaijan.

“Today’s presentation of the report on the prospects of Islamic finance in Azerbaijan represents a significant turning point. It demonstrates the country’s steadily growing interest in Islamic finance, as well as its potential contribution to broader economic growth, sustainable prosperity, and Azerbaijan’s strategic role in the Islamic finance landscape,” Adeeb Y. Al Aama emphasized.

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