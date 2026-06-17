Azerbaijan Railways, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank expand cooperation in logistics

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

A delegation from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) met with officials of Azerbaijan Railways JSC (ADY).

The meeting focused on the development of Azerbaijan’s transport infrastructure, strengthening regional connectivity, and exploring future avenues of cooperation.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Rovshan Rustamov hailed the role of the AIIB in strengthening Azerbaijan’s transit potential. He noted that sustainable urban mobility is a key part of ADY’s strategy, adding that more than 10 million passengers were transported in 2025 on interregional and Absheron circular routes, reflecting growing demand for reliable public transport.

The meeting highlighted the importance of continuing cooperation in the development of transport infrastructure, the expansion of regional connectivity, and the promotion of sustainable logistics solutions. The sides also held an extensive exchange of views on future cooperation between ADY and AIIB.