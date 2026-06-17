TURKPA Secretary General meets Türkiye’s Vice President

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

On June 17, TURKPA Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan met with Cevdet Yılmaz, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, as part of his official engagements in Türkiye.

During the meeting, the TURKPA Secretary General provided detailed information on the organization’s recently implemented projects, the activities of its permanent commissions and groups, and expressed satisfaction with the recent visit of Türkiye’s Vice President to TURKPA during his trip to Azerbaijan.

Ramil Hasan elaborated on the work carried out by the organization and highlighted TURKPA’s role in strengthening relations among the brotherly Turkic states, facilitating the parliamentary ratification of strategic decisions adopted by heads of state within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, and advancing cooperation among member countries. He also outlined TURKPA’s future plans and priorities.

In turn, Cevdet Yılmaz emphasized the importance Türkiye attaches to TURKPA and its activities, praising the work accomplished by the Assembly since its establishment.

He underscored TURKPA’s significant role in strengthening strategic relations among Turkic states, advancing parliamentary diplomacy, promoting legislative harmonization among member parliaments, and contributing to the creation of a common parliamentary platform.

The Vice President also noted that Türkiye would continue to provide full support for TURKPA’s future activities and initiatives.