President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan enjoys stable, successful development

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

“One of the things which has not changed is Azerbaijan’s stable, successful development,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

“And this is the demonstration of the policy we conduct, a policy based on our national interests, in good relations with all the actors in the global arena and with a strong commitment to our successful development,” the head of state noted.