Gunfire heard at Niger capital's airport
Baku, June 18, AZERTAC
Explosions and sustained gunfire that lasted over an hour were heard early Thursday morning at the airport in Niamey, the capital of Niger, and security forces had blocked off the area, a Reuters witness and two residents said.
The first explosions occurred at around 6 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and sporadic gunfire was still audible nearly two hours later, the Reuters witness said.
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