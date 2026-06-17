Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Earthquake jolts Caspian Sea

Azerbaijan, OIC aim to enhance joint efforts in fighting disinformation

45 more families relocated to Shukurbeyli village receive house keys

Coordination Headquarters members begin visit to Aghdara and Khojaly districts

Participants of Coordination Headquarters meeting inspect ongoing work at “Demirli” Ore Processing Complex

Azerbaijan, U.S. explore enhancing parliamentary ties

Participants of Coordination Headquarters meeting inspect intensive fruit orchards in Khojaly district

Another meeting of Coordination Headquarters held in Aghdara