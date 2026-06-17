Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, June 17, AZERTAC
Earthquake jolts Caspian Sea
Azerbaijan, OIC aim to enhance joint efforts in fighting disinformation
45 more families relocated to Shukurbeyli village receive house keys
Coordination Headquarters members begin visit to Aghdara and Khojaly districts
Participants of Coordination Headquarters meeting inspect ongoing work at “Demirli” Ore Processing Complex
Azerbaijan, U.S. explore enhancing parliamentary ties
Participants of Coordination Headquarters meeting inspect intensive fruit orchards in Khojaly district
Another meeting of Coordination Headquarters held in Aghdara
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