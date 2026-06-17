Earthquake jolts Caspian Sea
Baku, June 17, AZERTAC
An earthquake occurred on Wednesday at 11:53 local time in the Caspian Sea.
According to the Seismological Service of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, 3.5-magnitude earthquake shook the Caspian Sea. The depth of tremor was 18 km.
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