LCOY Azerbaijan 2026 climate change conference to adopt National Youth Declaration

Baku, September 12, AZERTAC

The Second Local Conference of Youth (LCOY Azerbaijan 2026), held under the auspices of YOUNGO, the official youth constituency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), continues its work at the Guba Training, Education and Recreation Center on September 12.

The conference’s second day will focus on drafting the National Youth Declaration.

The main organizer of LCOY Azerbaijan 2026 is the EcoSphere Environmental-Social Center, which focuses on sustainable development, environmental education, and youth participation in environmental decision-making.

For the second consecutive year, the organization has been selected by YOUNGO’s LCOY Working Group to organize the conference in Azerbaijan.

The two-day event brings together young climate leaders from across Azerbaijan, representatives of government institutions and international organizations, and leading experts from the country.

The first day of the conference, including the opening ceremony, was held at ADA University, on September 11.