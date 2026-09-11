Azerbaijan hosts Local Conference of Youth on climate change

Baku, September 11, AZERTAC

The Second Local Conference of Youth (LCOY Azerbaijan 2026) commenced in Baku on September 11.

The two-day event brought together young climate leaders from across Azerbaijan, representatives of government institutions and international organizations, and leading experts from the country.

Organized at the initiative of YOUNGO, the official youth constituency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Local Conference of Youth (LCOY) provides a vital platform for youth engagement in climate policymaking, the exchange of innovative ideas, and contributions to the global climate agenda. Held annually in more than 50 countries, LCOYs play a key role in bringing national youth perspectives into global climate policy processes.

The main organizer of LCOY Azerbaijan 2026 is the EcoSphere Environmental-Social Center, which focuses on sustainable development, environmental education, and youth participation in environmental decision-making. For the second consecutive year, the organization has been selected by YOUNGO’s LCOY Working Group to organize the conference in Azerbaijan.

The conference is supported by the FAO Representation in Azerbaijan, academic partners ADA University and Baku State University, and the Regional Development Public Association, which is helping engage young people from the regions in the conference.

The first day of the conference, including the opening ceremony, was held at ADA University. Speakers at the event included ADA University Vice-Rector and MP Fariz Ismayilzade; Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev; UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 and MP Nigar Arpadarai; Baku State University Vice-Rector Shahin Panahov; Deputy FAO Representative in Azerbaijan Bariz Mehdiyev; and others. The speakers highlighted the leadership role of young people in addressing climate change and the importance of their participation in decision-making processes.

The official ceremony concluded with an online video message from Professor Matteo Vittuari, Dean of ADA University’s School of Agricultural and Food Sciences.

Following the opening ceremony, participants attended a session on LCOY, YOUNGO, and the UNFCCC, learning about their roles and the National Youth Statement’s path to COP31. An interactive “Climate Map” activity allowed young people to highlight key climate concerns in their regions.

The first part of the “Sustainable Azerbaijan: Infrastructure and Food Systems” plenary featured representatives from Baku White City, the Special Representative’s Office in Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, and EcoSphere.

The second part of the plenary session covered the impacts of climate change on Azerbaijan’s agriculture, climate-smart farming, food standards, food security, and sustainable consumption.

The day also featured two parallel sessions and concluded with an introductory session on the National Youth Statement, during which participants identified priority topics through electronic voting.

The conference will continue in Guba district on September 12.