Azerbaijan, U.S. explore enhancing parliamentary ties

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

On June 17, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Abraham Hamadeh, a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, who is on a visit to the country.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on Azerbaijan–U.S. relations, with the sides praising the positive development of these ties, which are grounded in mutual respect, shared interests, peace, security, and progress.

Touching upon U.S. President Donald Trump’s role in supporting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the Washington Summit and its successful outcomes.

The meeting emphasized the significance of the initialing of the peace agreement and the signing of the Joint Declaration in Washington in ensuring peace and stability in the region. The officials also noted that the TRIPP corridor would contribute to the development of regional transport connectivity, as well as to enhancing regional peace and cooperation.

The Speaker further stressed that the signing of the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America, on the sidelines of U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Azerbaijan, has further strengthened bilateral relations between the two countries.

Abraham Hamadeh noted that Azerbaijan–U.S. relations are developing across various fields. He emphasized Azerbaijan’s important role due to both its geographical location and its contribution to international cooperation.

The U.S. congressman also highlighted the importance of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova welcomed President Donald Trump’s decision to extend the waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, noting that this step facilitates practical cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

She also touched upon the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace agenda, briefing the U.S. official on her four meetings with her Armenian counterpart.

The meeting also addressed the development of relations between Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and the U.S. Congress.