Azerbaijan, South Korea hold political consultations

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

On June 17, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by Eui-hae Cecilia Chung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs of the Republic of Korea.

The discussions focused on the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Korea relations, including political, economic, trade, investment, transport, digital development, education, and energy security cooperation.

Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the positive dynamics in bilateral ties, noting that Azerbaijan’s major infrastructure projects and its role as a key transport and logistics hub between Europe and Asia are creating new opportunities for cooperation. Highlighting the importance of the Middle Corridor, he outlined ongoing efforts to expand transit and connectivity opportunities.

The sides also discussed cooperation within multilateral platforms. Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), to be held under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship this year, contributes to strengthening dialogue and trust among member states.

The parties also explored cooperation in digital transformation, innovation, and high technologies, highlighting experience sharing and joint projects. They reviewed prospects in education, academic exchanges, and human capital development, noting the Baku State Industry and Innovation Vocational Education Center, established on the basis of Korean educational standards, as well as dual-degree university programs, as key areas of growing cooperation.

Cooperation in energy was also discussed, including energy security, renewable energy development, and green transition projects.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed the Korean side about Azerbaijan’s decision to introduce visa-free travel for all Korean passport holders, saying it will boost tourism and people-to-people contacts. He also briefed the delegation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process and efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

In addition, the parties highlighted the importance of the historic summit held in Washington in promoting regional cooperation, noting that the results achieved within its framework have created new opportunities.

They also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, another round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea took place. The consultations were led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Korean Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eui-hae Cecilia Chung.