Azerbaijan and Austria hold first consular consultations in Baku

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

On June 10, the first consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria were held in Baku.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, while the Austrian delegation was headed by René Amri, Deputy Director General for Consular Affairs.

The sides reviewed the consultations on the current state and prospects of consular cooperation with the Republic of Austria.

They also discussed the possibilities of signing new bilateral documents in the field and digitizing consular services.

The parties exchanged information on the latest developments in the consular field.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on proposals to enhance cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria in legal assistance, education, migration, labor, and other areas.