UAE redefines global fight against desertification, drought

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

The UAE is at the forefront of global efforts to combat desertification and drought through an advanced model that is reshaping the relationship between people and the environment, transforming escalating climate challenges into practical pathways for sustainable development and environmental security, according to WAM.

The UAE is leading this approach by deploying modern technologies and innovative scientific solutions to rehabilitate ecosystems, enhance vegetation cover and protect natural resources, reflecting a strategic vision that goes beyond conventional responses to develop proactive solutions to climate-related challenges.

As the world marks the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought on 17th June each year, the UAE continues to advance the objectives of its National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2022–2030. The strategy aims to increase the efficiency of local production systems by 40 percent, rehabilitate and restore at least 80 percent of degraded land where applicable, improve water-use efficiency and raise the reuse rate of treated water to 60 percent.

The strategy includes 33 key initiatives and a roadmap extending to 2030, built around five pillars: conserving ecosystems and improving the condition of arid and dry lands; mitigating and adapting to the impacts of climate change on ecosystems affected by desertification; enhancing awareness, education and capacity building at the national level; adopting and applying modern technologies while strengthening the integration of scientific research; and reinforcing partnerships and cooperation at national, regional and international levels.

The UAE has implemented a range of measures to protect land from degradation and combat desertification, including the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031, the Blue Carbon Project, an aerial mapping plan for agricultural areas, the date palm initiatives and programmes supporting organic farming.

The country has also achieved significant progress in the construction of dams, which have contributed to supplying irrigation water for forests and agricultural lands. During the heavy rainfall experienced in April, the UAE’s dam network successfully retained approximately 72 million cubic metres of water. The network consists of 109 dams managed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, with a total storage capacity exceeding 90 million cubic metres and an occupancy rate of around 83 percent.

The UAE has established research centres and experimental stations dedicated to research and development activities in combating desertification and monitoring climate variables. It has also created an international centre specialising in saline agriculture to conduct research on salt-tolerant plants and expand their cultivation.

Recently, the UAE launched the National Agricultural Initiative for the Adoption of Climate-Smart Crops, a strategic programme led by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in cooperation with the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA).

The initiative focuses on four strategic crops adapted to the UAE environment, led by millet varieties and sorghum, which provide a practical solution to water scarcity challenges by requiring up to 50 percent less water than conventional grain crops.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has also implemented a project using drones to conduct comprehensive surveys of agricultural areas across the country, supporting the restoration of degraded lands and the protection and development of existing agricultural areas. Drone technologies have also been used to disperse and plant seeds of native trees such as ghaf and samar in several locations nationwide.

In its second Nationally Determined Contributions report submitted to the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the UAE raised its target for mangrove planting from 30 million to 100 million trees by 2030. This move significantly enhances soil protection and natural habitats, while strengthening resilience to climate change and reducing its causes.

The expansion of nature reserves is among the UAE’s most prominent measures to address desertification and drought. The number of designated terrestrial and marine protected areas has risen to 55, covering 19.04 percent of the country’s total area. In April, a decree was issued establishing the Wadi Al Qarha Nature Reserve in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science also represents a significant contribution to the country’s efforts to achieve water security, sustain natural resources and combat drought and desertification. Since its launch, the programme has played a leading role in supporting scientific research and innovation and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global centre for rain enhancement research and technologies.

At the international level, the UAE has signed numerous agreements related to combating desertification, including the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in 1994, and has hosted and participated in international and regional meetings addressing this environmental challenge.

In November 2022, the UAE joined the International Drought Resilience Alliance (IDRA), launched by Spain and Senegal with the support of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, with the aim of generating momentum and mobilising resources to strengthen drought resilience in countries, cities and communities worldwide.