Japan enacts tighter drone rules, expanding no-fly zones

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Japan on Wednesday enacted a law tightening regulations on the use of drones, expanding no-fly zones for unmanned aircraft from about 300 meters around designated key facilities to about 1,000 meters, as part of counterterrorism steps, Kyodo reported.

While the specific areas to be covered have yet to be revealed, many facilities in Tokyo's Chiyoda and Minato wards are expected to be included, such as the Imperial Palace, the prime minister's office and the U.S. Embassy, with some no-fly zones potentially extending beyond 1 kilometer depending on geographical features.

Flying a drone within a "yellow zone," or no-fly zone, will be subject to immediate punishment of up to six months of imprisonment or a fine of up to 500,000 yen ($3,120).

Currently, authorities can take immediate action only when a drone is flying directly above a designated key facility, known as a "red zone."

Under the new rules, certain facilities will be designated for limited periods when they are used for ceremonies and other events attended by the prime minister, the emperor or foreign leaders.

According to a report released by the National Police Agency in December, drones that flew at around 50 kilometers per hour when the law was enacted in 2016 are now capable of speeds of around 70 to 80 kph, while some foreign-made models can reach 150 kph.

The distance over which drones can transmit video footage has also grown to a maximum of 10 km as compared with 200 meters to 300 meters before. Load capacity has also increased from between 80 grams and 5 kilograms to up to 30 kg.

To avoid hindering the use of drones, the government will display restricted areas on the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan's online maps and work with retailers to raise awareness of the regulations.