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Global fish production hits new high, but climate threats loom

Global fish production hits new high, but climate threats loom

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Aquaculture now supplies most of the fish people eat, a landmark report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reveals, but rising temperatures and overfishing are putting the future of the industry at risk, according to the UN.

Global fisheries and aquaculture production reached a record 188.2 million tonnes in 2024, cementing seafood’s role as a critical source of nutrition and income for billions of people, according to The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2026.

For the first time, aquaculture now accounts for the majority of fish destined for human consumption, a historic shift with profound implications for food security and environmental sustainability.

The study shows that aquatic foods supply essential proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals that are difficult to obtain from other sources, particularly for vulnerable populations in low-income countries.

Aquaculture's ascent

Per capita fish consumption has reached 20.7 kilograms annually, the highest level ever recorded. In many coastal and island nations, fish provides more than half of all animal protein intake.

The sector also drives economic opportunity: some 63.8 million people work directly in fisheries and aquaculture worldwide, with women making up a significant share of the workforce, particularly in processing and trade. When the broader value chain is included, fisheries and aquaculture support the livelihoods of roughly 600 million people globally.

Aquaculture production reached 103.3 million tonnes in 2024, continuing decades of rapid expansion. The sector now produces more fish for human consumption than capture fisheries, a milestone the report describes as a "turning point" for global food systems.

Asia dominates production, but aquaculture is expanding in Africa and Latin America, offering new pathways for rural development and poverty reduction. The report highlights the potential of small-scale aquaculture to improve nutrition and incomes in underserved communities.

Ocean under pressure

However, the growth has been accompanied by growing risks: intensive aquaculture can strain local ecosystems, spread disease and generate pollution if poorly managed. According to the FAO, governments need to strengthen governance and promote sustainable practices to ensure the sector's expansion does not come at environmental cost.

Warming oceans, acidification and shifting species distributions are already disrupting fisheries worldwide, threatening the communities that depend on them. The report calls for urgent investment in climate adaptation and ecosystem-based management to safeguard marine resources.

“Transformative change is needed,” the assessment concludes, calling on governments to end harmful subsidies, combat illegal fishing and invest in science-based management.

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