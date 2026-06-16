Meerim Usubalieva: Kyrgyz logistics companies actively utilizing the Middle corridor

Tashkent, June 16, AZERTAC

The Middle Corridor (the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) is already evolving from an alternative route into one of the principal corridors for international logistics, Meerim Usubalieva, Country Director of Women in TLP Kyrgyzstan, Head of Road Freight Operations at Caravan Logistics, told AZERTAC.

According to her, Kyrgyz logistics companies are actively using this route to transport cargo from Europe to the countries of Central Asia via the Black Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Caspian Sea, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan.

“We are witnessing steady growth in cargo volumes transported along the Middle Corridor. Against the backdrop of instability in other regions, this route is becoming increasingly important for international trade and transport security," the Country Director said, adding that the corridor’s further development will require closer coordination among the participating countries.

In Usubalieva’s view, continued improvements in transport infrastructure, the acceleration of transit procedures, and more effective cooperation among the countries along the Middle Corridor will significantly enhance the route’s competitiveness and strengthen its position as one of Eurasia’s most important transport corridors.

Author – Tamilla Mammadova