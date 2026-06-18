Azerbaijani and Bangladeshi FMs discuss bilateral relations

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, and Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister, held a telephone conversation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Khalilur Rahman on his election as President of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and wished him success in his future endeavors. He emphasized that his election to this high office reflects Bangladesh’s growing role in the international community.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh. The sides underscored the existing potential for expanding political dialogue, economic and trade relations, as well as cooperation in education, humanitarian, and other fields.

The ministers also reviewed cooperation within multilateral platforms. In this context, they emphasized the importance of mutual support and collaboration within the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, and other international platforms.

They also exchanged views on issues on the regional and international security agenda.