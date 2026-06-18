Azerbaijani, Montenegrin ombudspersons sign MoU

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation was signed between Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, and Sinisa Bjekovic, Protector of Human Rights and Freedoms (Ombudsman) of Montenegro, on the sidelines of the International Baku Ombudsmen Summit.

The document aims to enhance cooperation between the two institutions in the protection of human rights and freedoms, the conduct of joint practical, research, and educational activities, as well as collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Sabina Aliyeva noted that the MoU would strengthen cooperation between the ombudsman institutions of the two countries and contribute to the more effective protection of human rights and freedoms.