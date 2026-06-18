Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:
Baku, June 18, AZERTAC
Opening ceremony of 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group held in Baku with participation of President Ilham Aliyev
President: Today Azerbaijan is number one from the standpoint of its gas pipeline supply geography
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan enjoys stable, successful development
International community urged not to remain indifferent and act in solidarity with Azerbaijan`s landmine problem in Geneva
Baku hosts 24th meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation
Baku hosts International Ombudsmen Summit
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