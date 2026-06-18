Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Opening ceremony of 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group held in Baku with participation of President Ilham Aliyev

President: Today Azerbaijan is number one from the standpoint of its gas pipeline supply geography

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan enjoys stable, successful development

International community urged not to remain indifferent and act in solidarity with Azerbaijan`s landmine problem in Geneva

Baku hosts 24th meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation

Baku hosts International Ombudsmen Summit