Swedish ambassador informed about Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation process

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

On June 18, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Tobias Lorentzson, Ambassador of Sweden to Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country.

The meeting focused on political dialogue and bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sweden in the fields of economy, trade, humanitarian affairs, and education. Both sides emphasized the importance of continuously developing bilateral relations and maintaining mutual high-level visits and contacts.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the positive trajectory of relations between the two countries and thanked the ambassador for his active efforts in this direction. He highly appreciated the contributions made by Ambassador Tobias Lorentzson to advancing Azerbaijan-Sweden ties during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The discussions also featured an exchange of views on the regional situation, the Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation process, post-conflict restoration and reconstruction projects in the region, and other issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Lorentzson expressed his sincere gratitude for the comprehensive support provided to him by the Azerbaijani state throughout his diplomatic tenure.