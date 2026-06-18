Baku Declaration on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights adopted

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

The Baku Declaration on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights was adopted at the conclusion of the International Baku Ombudsmen Summit entitled “Human Rights in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities, Risks and Responsibilities.”

The Declaration emphasizes that the protection of human rights and freedoms, as well as human dignity, must be a primary priority in the development and application of artificial intelligence technologies.

The document recommends that member states develop human rights-based, safe, transparent, and accountable artificial intelligence governance mechanisms, ensure data protection, prevent algorithmic bias, and establish effective legal oversight.

It also considers it essential to assess the impact of artificial intelligence systems on human rights at all stages, maintain human oversight in decision-making, protect personal data, and strengthen cybersecurity.

The Declaration further addresses the development of independent monitoring and audit mechanisms against algorithmic discrimination, the strengthening of protection for vulnerable groups, raising digital literacy, and enhancing the fight against disinformation and hate speech.

The document also includes a call for expanded cooperation between ombudsman institutions and international partners, as well as ensuring that the private sector respects human rights.