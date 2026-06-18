Which weight-loss drug works best?

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Medicines that help people lose weight have transformed the treatment of obesity in just a few years, according to Knowridge.

Many people who struggled with weight for decades are now losing amounts of weight that were previously difficult to achieve without surgery. Among the most widely used treatments are a group of medicines called GLP-1 drugs.

These medicines were first developed to treat type 2 diabetes. Researchers later discovered that they also reduce appetite and help people eat less. As a result, they quickly became popular treatments for obesity and weight management.

A new study from the University of Georgia has now compared three of the best-known GLP-1 medicines to determine which one works best for weight loss in people without diabetes. The study was published in the journal Obesity and found that tirzepatide produced the largest reductions in body weight.

The researchers reviewed 15 randomized phase 3 clinical trials involving more than 14,000 adults. This type of research, known as a meta-analysis, combines evidence from multiple studies to provide a broader and more reliable picture than a single trial alone.

The medicines included in the analysis were tirzepatide, semaglutide, and liraglutide. Tirzepatide is marketed as Zepbound for obesity and Mounjaro for diabetes. Semaglutide is sold under the name Wegovy for weight loss, while liraglutide is marketed as Saxenda.

The results showed clear differences among the treatments. People taking tirzepatide lost more than one-fifth of their starting body weight on average. Those taking semaglutide lost about 15 percent of their body weight, while participants using liraglutide lost about 8 percent.

These differences may seem like numbers on a page, but they can represent major health improvements. For someone weighing 100 kilograms, losing 20 percent of body weight means losing around 20 kilograms.

Weight reductions of this size can improve blood pressure, lower blood sugar, reduce stress on joints, and decrease the risk of many obesity-related diseases.

The researchers think tirzepatide’s greater effectiveness comes from its unique mechanism. Most GLP-1 medicines work by copying a natural hormone that makes people feel fuller and slows digestion.

Tirzepatide acts on this pathway as well but also targets another gut hormone called GIP. The combined action of these two pathways may provide a stronger effect on appetite control and energy balance.

The analysis also examined side effects. Medicines in this group often cause digestive symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or stomach discomfort. Despite its greater effectiveness, tirzepatide did not appear to cause higher rates of these side effects than the other treatments.

The study comes at a time when use of GLP-1 medications is growing rapidly. Recent survey data indicate that millions of Americans have already used these medicines. Their popularity reflects the fact that obesity is increasingly recognized as a complex medical condition rather than simply a matter of willpower.

Body weight is influenced by hormones, genetics, brain signals, and environmental factors that can make long-term weight loss extremely difficult.

The study also highlighted some practical considerations. Liraglutide requires daily injections and was the least effective option in the analysis. Tirzepatide and semaglutide are usually given only once a week, making them easier for many patients to use consistently.

The researchers also looked at an oral version of semaglutide and found that it performed almost as well as injectable semaglutide but still did not match the results seen with tirzepatide.

Although the findings are encouraging, the researchers emphasized that these medicines are not permanent cures for obesity. Previous studies suggest that many people regain weight after stopping treatment. The current analysis did not evaluate what happens after discontinuation, so more long-term research is needed.

Overall, this study provides strong evidence that tirzepatide currently offers the greatest weight-loss benefit among the approved GLP-1 medications examined. The study’s strengths include its large number of participants and its use of high-quality clinical trials.

However, important questions remain about long-term safety, treatment costs, access to medication, and whether people can maintain weight loss after stopping therapy.

The findings represent another major step in understanding how modern medicines can help treat obesity and may guide doctors and patients when choosing among available weight-loss treatments.