Ombudspersons of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina sign MoU

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation was signed between Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, and the ombudspersons of Bosnia and Herzegovina Nives Jukić, Nevenko Vranješ and Jasminka Džumhur, on the sidelines of the International Baku Ombudsmen Summit.

The main goal of the Memorandum is to exchange experience and information in the field of protection of human rights and freedoms between the institutions, strengthen institutional cooperation and conduct educational activities in areas of mutual interest.

Sabina Aliyeva underlined that the Memorandum of Understanding will further strengthen cooperation between the ombudsman institutions of both countries and create conditions for more effective protection of human rights and freedoms.