Islamic Development Bank invests $1.3 bln in Azerbaijan`s projects

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

“The Islamic Development Bank always calls on member countries to cooperate with neighboring countries. Since the beginning of our cooperation with Azerbaijan, we have invested $1.3 billion in projects,” said Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, at the 51st Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group held under the theme “Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity.”

"During my last visit to Baku, I visited the Alat Free Economic Zone. This infrastructure contributes to the expansion of the country’s export and import opportunities. Such projects allow to partially compensate the logistical difficulties of landlocked countries," the IDB Chairman emphasized.