UN keen on promoting "ASAN Khidmet" experience on wider scale

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

A delegation of Azerbaijan led by Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is on a visit to New York to attend the Sustainable Development Goal 16 (SDG 16) conference. The visit takes place at the joint invitation of the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, the Permanent Representative of Italy to the UN, and the Director-General of the International Development Law Organization (IDLO).

During a meeting with Li Junhua, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, the sides highlighted the activities carried out within the framework of the implementation of the Contribution Agreement signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UN in 2024.

The discussions also revolved around current and planned projects aimed at capacity building in relevant areas for the least developed, landlocked developing, and small island developing states, drawing upon the "ASAN Khidmet" experience with the active support of the Azerbaijani side.

The UN official described the "ASAN Khidmet" experience as an exemplary model and emphasized the current application of this relevant experience in a number of countries around the world as a highly commendable development. He expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its successful ongoing cooperation with the UN in the field of public services and public administration, pledging his full support for the further expansion of this partnership.

During the visit, the Chairman of the State Agency is scheduled to deliver a speech at the SDG 16 Conference and hold bilateral meetings with the heads of foreign state agencies operating in the relevant field.