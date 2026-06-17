New rules for biotech crops clear final hurdle in European Parliament

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

The European Parliament on Wednesday gave final approval to looser rules for gene edited plants, fending off last minute bids to unravel the political compromise with EU countries, according to Euractiv.

Long awaited legislation on new genetic modification techniques (NGTs), dating back to a 2023 Commission proposal, will soon become law.

The new rules will free crops with targeted gene tweaks that could also occur naturally or through conventional breeding from the EU’s burdensome GMO rules, paving the way for new plant varieties to enter the market.

Amid increasing worries over climate change and plant pests, the goal is to develop more resilient crops while closing the gap with third countries already advancing the use of NGTs.

On Wednesday, Parliament confirmed the deal struck with the Council in December by rejecting attempts to reopen the text.

MEPs in the S&D, the Greens, the Left and ESN, had tabled amendments mostly aimed at curbing the patentability of NGT crops and imposing labelling obligations on end products.

The amendments were voted down by an overwhelming majority of MEPs in the EPP, Patriots, ECR and Renew groups, and were also rejected by several socialists – mostly from the Spanish delegation.

The late efforts to introduce changes, which would have needed an absolute majority to pass, highlighted the file’s sensitivity after lengthy, fraught negotiations and heavy lobbying.

EU farmers’ association Copa-Cogeca had mobilised against the amendments – despite previously calling for patentability curbs itself – over concerns that the changes could delay the legislation.

Still, the German farmers lobby DBV rallied behind several amendments on patents.