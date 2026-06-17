Delegation of U.S. Congress visits Alley of Martyrs

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Abraham Hamadeh, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

The delegation paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, laying flowers at their graves.

The guests also observed a panoramic view of Baku and were briefed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs, as well as redevelopment works carried out in the city.

The delegation was accompanied by protocol officers and other officials during the visit.