Azerbaijan, Turkic Investment Fund discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Baghdad Amreyev, President of the Turkic Investment Fund, and Ramil Babayev, Director General of the Fund, on the sidelines of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s Annual Meetings.

The meeting discussed the results achieved in the development of economic cooperation and diversification of partnership among Turkic states. The sides exchanged views on strengthening institutional cooperation, developing regional energy connectivity, promoting the private sector, supporting projects serving sustainable development, and expanding cooperation with financial institutions.

During the meeting, the importance of the agreement signed between the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) of the IsDB Group and the Turkic Investment Fund within the framework of the IsDB Group’s Annual Meetings was highlighted. It was noted that the document will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the parties, stimulating public-private partnership, and increasing opportunities for joint financing.