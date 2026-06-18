Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, June 18, AZERTAC
Opening ceremony of 2026 Annual Meetings of Islamic Development Bank Group held in Baku with participation of President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of heads of member institutions of Arab Coordination Group
Exploring 17th-century hidden architecture: The Underground bath in Icherisheher
International Baku Ombudsmen Summit explores Age of Artificial Intelligence
Azerbaijani and Bangladeshi FMs discuss bilateral relations
Azerbaijan-Russia interparliamentary commission holds 24th meeting
Azerbaijan and Romania discuss key areas of economic and trade cooperation
Baku Declaration on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights adopted
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