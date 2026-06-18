Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Opening ceremony of 2026 Annual Meetings of Islamic Development Bank Group held in Baku with participation of President Ilham Aliyev

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of heads of member institutions of Arab Coordination Group

Exploring 17th-century hidden architecture: The Underground bath in Icherisheher

International Baku Ombudsmen Summit explores Age of Artificial Intelligence

Azerbaijani and Bangladeshi FMs discuss bilateral relations

Azerbaijan-Russia interparliamentary commission holds 24th meeting

Azerbaijan and Romania discuss key areas of economic and trade cooperation

Baku Declaration on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights adopted