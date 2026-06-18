Azerbaijan and Romania discuss key areas of economic and trade cooperation

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Marius-Gabriel Lazurca, Advisor to the President of Romania on Foreign Policy and National Security.

During the meeting, the sides discussed key areas of economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania, as well as the promotion of mutual investments and future partnership prospects.

The sides emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, transit, and digital infrastructure. It was noted that joint projects in these areas contribute to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, enhancing regional connectivity, and creating new economic opportunities.

They also exchanged views on strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation and advancing joint responses to global challenges.