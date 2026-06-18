Strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania discussed

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

On June 18, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Marius-Gabriel Lazurca, Advisor to the President of Romania on National Security.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania, as well as regional security dynamics.

The sides emphasized that recent high-level reciprocal visits and intensive political dialogue have significantly advanced bilateral relations. They also highlighted the vital role of the Joint Commission on Trade-Economic Relations and Scientific-Technical Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Romania in expanding partnerships.

During the discussions, officials underscored the energy sector as a cornerstone of Azerbaijan–Romania cooperation. Beyond traditional hydrocarbons, both sides evaluated opportunities to develop partnerships in green energy and alternative energy sources. The meeting also addressed the existing potential to expand mutual investments and broaden cooperation in transport, communications, education, and pharmaceuticals.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the advisor on Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate and the strategic advantages available to foreign investors. In this context, he highlighted the growing role of the Alat Free Economic Zone as a regional trade and logistics hub, inviting Romanian companies to establish operations there.

Furthermore, the sides emphasized the importance of maintaining robust mutual interaction within international organizations, particularly within the framework of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union.