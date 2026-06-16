Devlet Bahçeli: TURKPA plays significant role in promoting cooperation among the fraternal Turkic States

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

On June 16, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, ambassador Ramil Hasan held a meeting with Devlet Bahçeli, Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), during his official visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

During the meeting, detailed information on the activities carried out by TURKPA in the recent period was provided, and an extensive exchange of views took place regarding its future plans.

Devlet Bahçeli reaffirmed the importance attached to TURKPA and underscored its significant role in promoting cooperation among the fraternal Turkic States and advancing inter-parliamentary collaboration to a new level.

Bahçeli further stated that he would continue to extend full support to TURKPA’s activities.