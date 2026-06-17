Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:
Baku, June 17, AZERTAC
Contracts worth $4.7 billion to be signed at Islamic Development Bank Group’s 51st Annual Meetings
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister visits Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent
Azerbaijan relocates 45 more families to Shukurbayli village in Jabrayil district
UN urges adherence to mine ban treaty
President Ilham Aliyev received Member of the U.S. House of Representatives
Azerbaijan`s PM presented with special edition of Bright Uzbekistan magazine
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