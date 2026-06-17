Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Contracts worth $4.7 billion to be signed at Islamic Development Bank Group’s 51st Annual Meetings

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister visits Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent

Azerbaijan relocates 45 more families to Shukurbayli village in Jabrayil district

UN urges adherence to mine ban treaty

President Ilham Aliyev received Member of the U.S. House of Representatives

Azerbaijan`s PM presented with special edition of Bright Uzbekistan magazine