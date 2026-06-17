Azerbaijan`s PM presented with special edition of Bright Uzbekistan magazine

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

As part of his working visit to Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Ali Asadov was presented with a special edition of the Bright Uzbekistan magazine, an international media project.

Magazine's third and fourth special editions focus entirely on Azerbaijan. These dedicated publications highlight the rich statehood heritage of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the comprehensive successes achieved by the country under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev..