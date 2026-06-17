Kyrgyzstan expands sowing areas

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

In Kyrgyzstan, the sowing rate of spring crops is exceeding last year's figures, according to Kabar.

According to the National Statistical Committee, as of May 23, more than 677,000 hectares had already been sown, an increase of 1.1%, or 7,000 hectares, compared to the same period last year.

The increase in sowing area was primarily due to increased plantings of key crops. The largest increase was in barley, which increased by 6,700 hectares (2.9%). Grain corn area increased by 2,400 hectares (2.5%), while vegetable crops increased by 1,500 hectares (4.1%). Additionally, potato acreage increased by 1,300 hectares (3.0%) and oilseeds by 11.2%.

The increase in spring crop acreage was driven by an increase in barley by 6,700 hectares (2.9%), grain corn by 2,400 hectares (2.5%), oilseeds by 1,300 hectares (11.2%), vegetable crops by 1,500 hectares (4.1%), and potatoes by 1,300 hectares (3.0%).

Of the total area sown with spring crops, the largest share was accounted for by farms in Chui Oblast (approximately 33%), Osh Oblast (approximately 16%), Issyk-Kul Oblast (14.5%), and Jalal-Abad Oblast (more than 12%).

In Chui Oblast, 95,500 hectares were sown with winter wheat in the fall of 2025 for the 2026 harvest, a 9% increase compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, agricultural producers fertilized 94,500 hectares of winter crops and carried out spring plowing on 619,400 hectares.