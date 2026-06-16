Sabina Tanriverdiyeva: Women's leadership in logistics contributes to regional cooperation

Tashkent, June 16, AZERTAC

Strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia in the fields of transport and logistics is creating new opportunities for regional integration and the professional advancement of women, Sabina Tanryverdiyeva, Country Director of Women in TLP Azerbaijan, told AZERTAC.

According to her, Azerbaijan, owing to its strategic geographical location and modern transport infrastructure, plays a significant role in shaping new Eurasian logistics networks. The development of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, railway connections, and digital logistics solutions contributes to improving the efficiency of international cargo transportation and enhancing regional connectivity.

She noted that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) has become particularly important as it links Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Europe. In her view, against the backdrop of changing global trade patterns, the corridor’s strategic importance continues to grow, creating additional opportunities for economic cooperation among the countries of the region.

She emphasized that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are key partners in the development of transport and logistics connectivity, adding that the further expansion of multimodal transportation, the digitalization of logistics processes, and the simplification of international trade procedures could provide new momentum for bilateral cooperation.

Speaking about the activities of Women in TLP, Sabina Tanriverdiyeva explained that the organization seeks to create greater opportunities for women's participation in the transport and logistics sector by supporting professional development, knowledge sharing, and international cooperation.

“Expanding professional networks among women from Azerbaijan and Central Asia contributes to the creation of new partnerships and the exchange of best practices, which is particularly important amid the dynamic development of transport corridors and the growth of regional trade," she said.

She also expressed confidence that closer cooperation among professionals from Central Asia and the South Caucasus would strengthen the human capital of the transport and logistics industry and enhance the region’s competitiveness on the international stage.

Women in Trade Logistics Partnership (Women in TLP) is a regional professional platform that brings together women working in the fields of trade, transport, and logistics across Central Asia and the South Caucasus. The initiative aims to promote women's leadership, professional cooperation, and international exchange of expertise within the transport and logistics sector.

The platform focuses on several key areas, including leadership development, mentorship, professional capacity building, the expansion of international networks, and the creation of opportunities for knowledge exchange among industry professionals across the region.

In recent years, Women in TLP has actively expanded its presence throughout Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The platform also participates in international industry forums and expert discussions dedicated to the development of transport corridors, logistics digitalization, and international cooperation, while advocating for greater women's participation in decision-making processes and the sustainable development of the transport and logistics sector.