Baku plays host to 8th Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

The 8th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue was held here on Tuesday as part of the 51st Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

Discussions centered on the pivotal role of Islamic finance, digital finance, trade finance, and investment mechanisms in funding the SDGs. Participants also addressed private capital mobilization, the expansion of regional investment flows, and the strengthening of cross-border cooperation. The event serves as a vital platform for facilitating knowledge-sharing among IsDB member countries, implementing innovative financing instruments, and drafting targeted recommendations to help accelerate the achievement of the Global Goals.

Opening the event, Huseyn Huseynov, Advisor to the Minister of Economy and Executive Secretary of the National Coordination Council on Sustainable Development, emphasized that innovative financing mechanisms and robust multilateral cooperation are essential to closing the SDG funding gap. He also highlighted Azerbaijan’s ongoing sustainable finance initiatives and its strategic efforts to catalyze green investments.

Keynote speeches were also delivered by Nasar Hayat, UN Resident Coordinator a.i. in Azerbaijan; Ismael Nabe, Minister of Planning, International Cooperation and Development of the Republic of Guinea; and Mazahir Afandiyev, Member of the Milli Majlis. The speakers shared their perspectives on advancing sustainable development financing, strengthening international partnerships, and leveraging next-generation financial instruments.

The Dialogue further delved into critical themes, including ensuring debt sustainability for SDG financing, enhancing international development cooperation, and boosting domestic resource mobilization. Participants actively exchanged views on utilizing cross-border investments, regional capital markets, Islamic finance structures, and trade financing to attract private equity. Ultimately, the discussions focused heavily on the practical application of innovative financing tools, the promotion of green and sustainable finance, and the creation of new collaborative frameworks to fund the SDGs across developing nations.